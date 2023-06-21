Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

After the premiere today on Disney+, what can you look forward to when it comes to Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, know this: The folks over at the streaming service are going to be doing a fairly-slow rollout of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Clearly, they have realized that there is no real need to give you everything all at once here and with that in mind, they are opting for a little bit more of a patient approach. Episode 2 will air next week, and you will get one weekly until the six-episode project comes to a close.

Now, is this going to be the show that really helps to establish the MCU as the proper place to be? That is the real, remaining question at this point, as we are starting to see a major case of superhero fatigue out there. Save for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy project, a lot of recent Marvel efforts have not made the big splash they once did. The same goes, by the way, for some DC films like Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

One of the biggest things that Secret Invasion does have going for it right now is the fact that it is bringing back people like Nick Fury and Maria Hill who have been a part of the MCU for a really long time — heck, Samuel L. Jackson was in the first Iron Man. This is a way to get people hooked again on the project in a way that perhaps, they were not before.

In the end, we’ll just have to see where things progress from one week to the next. We know that Disney+ does not share a lot of details about what lies ahead in advance for this show, so we probably need to adopt a patient approach.

