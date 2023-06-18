FUBAR renewed for season 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger, cast

We don’t necessarily think this will be a huge surprise to a lot of people out there, but it is absolutely still welcome news: A FUBAR season 2 is coming to Netflix!

This weekend, this news was officially confirmed as a part of the streaming service’s annual TUDUM event. The Arnold Schwarzenegger – Monica Barbaro action series is of course one that the streaming service was hoping would be some sort of big-time success. After all, you have a big-name star doing some of what he does best and clearly, they saw enough in the numbers in a limited period of time and were more than happy to keep that going for as long as humanly possible.

So how long are we going to be able to see more FUBAR on the air? Well, we tend to think there could easily be another two or three seasons’ worth of material. There are no signs of Arnold slowing down, and he already indicated that he has no real plans to retire. With that in mind, we imagine that this is a gig he’s really comfortable with since it allows him to do some of what he does best and do a series that is in part on his own terms. Also, let’s face it — it’s really hard to make original action movies in 2023. The majority of the stuff out there are big-budget franchises or things were there are already established characters.

Due to the writers’ strike and a number of other factors, we would just advise you now to be patient as we do wait to eventually see the second season on the air. If we are lucky, there is at least a chance that it will surface at some point in late 2024. For now, though, that is far from guaranteed.

Luckily, we do tend to think we will hear more from Arnold and others in advance — after all, it is so much better as a means of setting the stage.

