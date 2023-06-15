Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2: Una in trouble

Based on the early intel we’ve got about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2, one thing can be said: This is a show that is looking to kick things off with a bang. They are not making you wait long this season to see a lot of the drama.

Take, for example, what you had in the premiere, and then coupling that further with what is coming up next week. This is an episode that seems poised to put a major character in Commander Una in a great deal of danger, mostly as she gets court-martialed. The consequences of this could be severe, but how many people are going to have her back.

For those wondering, the title here is “Ad Astra Per Aspera,” which is a Latin phrase meaning “through hardships to the stars.” It has been around as a phrase for more than a century, and it does feel like the perfect name for a story that could be all about huge obstacles. Yet, at the same time also a fantastic spotlight on the Una character.

To get a little bit more information right now, go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 2 synopsis below: We like to think that it does a good job of setting the stage:

Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet.

What will the rest of the season look like?

We tend to think that the first go-around here with Strange New Worlds was mostly a chance for us to learn a little bit more about who these characters are and what they each bring to the table. Now, we’re able to expand on what makes them tick and also what makes this universe feel special. We are set up now for what we tend to think is going to be a really outstanding batch of stories to come.

What do you most want to see entering Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 2?

Sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to ensure that you do not miss any other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







