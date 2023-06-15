Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 5: Great outdoors

As we prepare to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 5 on Fox next week, is there one thing we can say first and foremost?

Well, let’s just start by keeping things rather simple at the moment: This show has a lot of creative potential even still. It’s almost a shame that it gets overshadowed in some ways by MasterChef, especially when you consider how it is the far more creative of the two. It’s also making a real attempt here to show all of the different aspects that come with being a food celebrity, where you have to be almost a jack-of-all-trades where there are a ton of different things expected of you. We got some of that with the ghost kitchen challenge and moving forward, we’re going to see everyone try outdoor hospitality. Everyone will be out in the Arizona desert, which is hardly the easiest place to do any cooking at all.

Is there going to be a lot of drama? It certainly feels that way based on the preview, where a lot of tensions are going to start to boil over.

To get some more insight all about what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

The nine remaining contestants head to the Arizona desert to prepare an outdoor dining experience. Adventure tourism is a booming business that requires entrepreneurs to know their customer and create an immersive experience with excellent hospitality. The competing teams will take ten thrill-seeking guests on a UTV tour, guide an outdoor activity and prepare a delicious meal to end the day. The guests will leave feedback on their experience and the team with the most positive reviews wins. Gordon will send one person from the losing team home in the all new “Campfire Feast” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 21 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-105) (TV-14 L)

We were reminded tonight that almost anyone can go home at any given time; with that, we’re not going to sit here and say that there’s a clear favorite to win! For now, let’s just enjoy the ride, shall we?

