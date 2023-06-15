XO, Kitty renewed for season 2 over at Netflix

Just in case you were eager to learn more about a possible XO, Kitty season 2, we come bearing some really great news!

According to a report today coming out of TVLine, the series (a spin-off of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) will be coming back for its second batch of episodes. We can’t say that we’re incredibly shocked since there is clearly so many different stories still to tell in this world, but at the same time, we’ve also learned that nothing when it comes to Netflix should be considered a sure thing.

Still, what makes this show so effective is that with both its setting and also its characters, you have a real chance to do something unique here and reach a global audience. That’s something that is a real priority for Netflix these days. The same is finding a way to really capture a young-adult audience that at this point can be rather finicky and hard to pin down.

Now, it is fair to remember this: While it may be thrilling that we’ve got an official order for more episodes here, you could be waiting a long time in order to get them. Remember that the writers’ strike is still ongoing and at present, there is no clear sense as to when that will be over. Our hope is that the writers do at least get paid what they deserve soon, and that will allow for the show to be back at some point next year. Otherwise, you could be looking at a situation here where the show is not back moving into 2025.

So what does a season 2 need?

Honestly, it doesn’t have to change things up too much from season 1! So long as the show delivers more big character moments, humor, and romance, people are going to be happy.

(Photo: Netflix.)

