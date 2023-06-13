Foundation season 2 premiere date, trailer, and new details!

Are you ready to check out the arrival of Foundation season 2 over at Apple TV+? Well, there is a lot to look forward to here!

So where should we start off this piece? First things first, we should note that the sci-fi epic is poised to return on Friday, July 14 to the aforementioned streaming service. There is a significant time jump following season 1 and leading into season 2 — think in terms of a century! The battles to come are going to become fierce, and the story is going to get all the more complex.

This show is looking to up the ante in a big way moving forward, and we hope that there is plenty of time for everyone to catch up if they are behind. Foundation is hard science fiction; by that, we mean that it won’t be altogether easy for anyone to jump into the next batch of episodes without any knowledge of what happened before. There is a little bit of a learning curve here.

Now, let’s get to sharing a few more specifics all about what the future could hold. First and foremost, we start with the season 2 logline:

As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

You can watch the full trailer for the new season over here, and you can see everything from new characters to a lot of Lee Pace. We tend to think of him as the champion for all underrated shows out there. Just remember all of the great work that he did on both Pushing Daisies and then Halt and Catch Fire after the fact.

