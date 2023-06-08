Based on a True Story season 2: Is it renewed at Peacock?

Following the show’s big launch today, is there a chance that we’re going to see a Based on a True Story season 2 renewal? Or, is the Peacock comedy meant to be a one-season thing?

We certainly think that there’s going to be some curiosity about the show, largely because you’ve got Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina front and center. We know that it’s gotten a lot of comparisons to Only Murders in the Building and while you can argue the promo made them too similar, you can’t argue against Kaley’s star power. Let’s put it this way: She starred in the biggest sitcom in the past ten-plus years in The Big Bang Theory, and she followed that up with The Flight Attendant. She has produced some consistent hits and we don’t know how else you can really describe it.

For the time being, though, we should note that nothing has been decided when it comes to Based on a True Story season 2. Our hope is that something more could about, but a lot could depend on what it is that Cuoco and Messina want to do. Remember for a moment that The Flight Attendant season 3 could always still happen someday for Kaley and if nothing else, she’s also had so much success that she could decide to take a break.

We think that Peacock’s release strategy here for Based on a True Story is tied mostly to one idea — to get a lot of people talking about the show, and also as soon as possible. It’s certainly a strategy that we’ve seen a lot of other shows take over the years, so why wouldn’t it be considered here? After all, we think that it makes a certain measure of sense. If a lot of viewers DO watch the entirety of the season, we think there’s a good chance it will come back.

For now, though, let’s just sit back and see more of what the future holds, shall we?

