True Detective season 4: Why no news alongside Succession?

Is True Detective season 4 poised to be the next big hit for HBO in 2024? There is good reason to wonder about that.

On the surface, though, we really should just start off by noting that the premium-cable network has found themselves now in a rather precarious position. Succession is over, House of the Dragon season 2 is currently filming but won’t be ready this year, and The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Last of Us are all currently impacted heavily by the writers’ strike. None of these shows are going to be ready to go for a long time.

We tend to think that for a good while, HBO was putting a lot of stock in The Idol to be the next big thing and in theory, it still could be. However, the majority of reviews around the show have been decidedly negative and while it may get a lot of viewers around the premiere for the sake of curiosity, they may fade soon after that if the show is not good.

This brings us back to True Detective, which is seemingly coming this year but does not have an exact date. Why didn’t the network use the Succession finale to promote this show further? Absolutely, this is a curious question. If there was ever a program that could’ve benefited from that bump, this is it! Also, HBO could have benefited more at the same time. It would have given viewers something else to talk about beyond The Idol, which would not appeal to everyone even if it was critically acclaimed.

What we think HBO is doing…

They are probably plotting out some sort of long-term plan when it comes to the future of True Detective, but we may not know all the finer details all at one time. They are probably waiting until two or three months away from the premiere to start pushing the Jodie Foster series in earnest. (They might have determined that pushing it hard after Succession was not the right move.) Also, it is possible that they want to see what happens with the writers’ strike and how it impacts other shows before they announce a date here.

When do you think we are going to see True Detective season 4 arrive on HBO?

