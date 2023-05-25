FUBAR season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following tonight’s premiere over on Netflix, can you expect a FUBAR season 2 renewal? Or, is the Arnold Schwarzenegger facing cancellation?

There are obviously a handful of important things worth diving into within this piece, but it feels right to start with the following: When it comes to the future, nothing has been decided. We certainly think that the streaming service wants for this to be a huge hit, and for a number of different reasons.

Think about it like this: Netflix is launching this first season on Memorial Day Weekend, which is traditionally a huge release window for them. There isn’t that much in the way of televised competition and beyond just that, they’ve also got one of the biggest action stars of the past several decades. The big question with a show like this is whether or not Schwarzenegger has the same impact on the small screen than a big-budget movie that you pay to see. Would this have actually done better as a film? You have to wonder.

Of course, the future of FUBAR as a movie is going to be based on a number of different factors, with the biggest one being just how many people are able to watch it the whole way through in a certain window of time. Sure, Netflix will rejoice getting a ton of people to check out the premiere but at the end of the day, that doesn’t matter to them as much as just how many people choose to watch the whole thing. They want to know that there would be people around in order to watch another entity.

Typically, we see the streamer make decisions on some of their shows within a couple of months after a release. For the time being, we don’t necessarily think that there is going to be anything altogether different that happens here.

(Photo: Netflix.)

