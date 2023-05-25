Is CSI: Vegas new tonight over at CBS? More season 3 hopes

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? In this piece, we’ll of course break that down further — but also look a little more at the future.

So what should we say here first and foremost? Well, let’s just get the following out of the way: There is no new episode of the show tonight! As some of you may know, there aren’t any other episodes of the show for the next few weeks. Last week was the finale, and of course there was a big cliffhanger at the end of season 2! This was the producers throwing down the gauntlet and deciding that they wanted to keep people on edge over the next several months.

At the moment, it seems that the absolute earliest we are going to see the show back on the air is when we get around to early 2024. Why then? Well, the show is not a part of the network’s fall schedule — it is not because of the writers’ strike, but rather some larger plan. It feels clear at this point that the earliest we will see the show back in January, but we will wait and see exactly what happens here.

As for what the story moving forward will be, we do tend to think that first and foremost, there is a lot for us to think about when it comes to resolving the cliffhanger alone. We tend to think that Matt Lauria’s future on the show could be tackled for at least a few episodes, and after the fact, there will be some procedural stories.

We don’t think at this point, this is a show that is going to deviate from what we’ve seen so far. There’s a really specific way in which the writers tell these stories, so why shake things up at this point?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

