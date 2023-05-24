Riverdale season 7 episode 10 spoilers: ‘American Graffiti’

As you prepare to check out Riverdale season 7 episode 10, are we going to get another significant slice of nostalgia? At present, it sure feels that way!

For those unaware, this is going to be an episode titled “American Graffiti” that is a pretty significant reference to the iconic movie. It’s also a story that is going to feature a big mystery for Jughead to solve. Is it one that is going to bring with a few answers about the world at large? Of course, we wonder about this and a whole lot more!

Before we go any further here, though, let’s go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

THE MYSTERY OF BRAD RAYBERRY – Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) team up to investigate a mystery involving Ray Bradbury. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) asks Toni (Vanessa Morgan) if she can attend an afterschool book club with her and other Black students. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) ask Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) out on a double date, and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) prepares for his first big gig. Casey Cott also stars. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek (#710). Original airdate 5/31/2023.

Where will this story lead?

Will, let’s just say that moving into episode 11, you are going to see a few surprises that take the story in some other unexpected directions. There will be a Halloween story, but at the same time also one that is going to revolve around a few other major twists that could shake up the community overall. Our hope is obviously that the community will eventually start to become more akin to the one that we saw in the earlier seasons of the show. We’re still waiting for that!

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

