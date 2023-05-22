Barry season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Barry season 4 episode 8 — and absolutely, this one is going to be enormous. How can it not be? We are talking here about the series finale? This is the culmination of the entire story, and one where we will build towards what could be a shocking and character-defining outcome.

We don’t exactly think it’s much of a surprise that the show is not giving that much away in terms of what lies ahead here in advance. This is how they’ve operated for most of the season! For now, all we can say here is that the title is “Wow,” and the synopsis can be summarized in just two words: “That’s it.” There isn’t anything more to share, crazy as that may be to say.

Do we think there’s going to be closure? At least to a certain extent, yet. We can’t sit here and guarantee that everyone will be happy with how the show ends, but that is true for almost every series finale under the sun. This is the ending that Bill Hader wanted to give us, so we’ll have to see exactly what that looks like.

Just as we’re so curious to see how Barry is going to end, we are also curious to learn more about what the former Saturday Night Live star is going to do next. For a long time, we wondered if after his time on that show, he’d just be thought of as underrated and never given a spotlight of his own in a big, mainstream way. Suffice it to say, we’re pretty happy that he’s got that here.

This finale should be dark, dramatic, but hopefully still funny in its own sort of way. We don’t think there is another show tonally quite like this one, and we don’t know if there will be ever again.

