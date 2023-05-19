XO, Kitty season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 1 finale on Netflix today, are we going to get an XO, Kitty season 2 at Netflix? Or, is this the end?

Just like you would imagine, there are going to be questions all about the future of the spin-off (via To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) for a rather long time. This is one of those shows that will be extremely popular for a certain audience, but can it find sustained success here for some lengthy period of time? That’s where a lot of the questions really start to come more into play.

For the time being, what we can say here is pretty simple: There is no season 2 as of right now. Does that mean that the show is canceled? Hardly, but this is at the very least what we can say at present. The important thing to remember here is that Netflix, as a service, does tend to take their time to figure out the future of a lot of their different shows. Think in terms of anywhere from weeks to months. It could be even longer right now, based mostly on the writers’ strike.

If you do want to see the show back for another season, here is the one bit of advice we can give you: Be sure to watch from start to finish, and then tell everyone else to do the same. This is the sort of show that has enough story to tell for at least a little while longer, but we just have to wait and see if the opportunity to see it be told is going to ultimately be there.

Are there still some loose ends out there?

We don’t want to give too much away here but for the time being, it absolutely seems as though that is the case. Let’s just hope the end product can live up to what is currently in our head.

