CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere date hopes over at CBS

With the season 2 finale arriving tonight on CBS, what better time is there to get into a CSI: Vegas season 3? There is still a lot of great stuff to be excited for down the road here, even if we do have to wait a little while for it.

The good news here is obviously knowing that the crime-TV revival is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. However, at the same time we can’t help but recall that the series is not on the network’s fall schedule as currently structured. The plan instead seems to be to bring it back when we get around to midseason, which could be at some point from either January to March.

The silver lining of having to wait that long to see the show back is that more than likely, it won’t be subject to any long delays because of the writers’ strike. That is, of course, provided that the strike only lasts for a certain matter of weeks, and it could be going on still for quite some time.

Our hope is that something will be resolved over the next month or two and with that, the writers get the compensation they deserve. That could allow the CSI follow-up a chance to start filming in late summer or early fall, with that then better paving the way for a 2024 start.

What could the story be?

Well, let’s just say that we are not necessarily anticipating any sort of significant changes! This is a show that absolutely knows what it is, so it’s not going to sway that far from giving us some big character moments mixed with story of the week plots. Of course, we are also going to be happy any time that we can see some original cast members here or there, as well.

