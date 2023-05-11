Walker season 4 premiere date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following the big finale today on The CW, do you want to know the Walker season 4 premiere date? Or, are you interested in a better look at what the future could be?

Well, the first thing that is really worth acknowledging right now is that there 100% will be more down the road for the Jared Padalecki show. It is pretty rare to actually have some good news to share when it comes to a show on this network, which has canceled a significant chunk of its primetime lineup. (Unfortunately, there is not good news in equal measure for the prequel Walker: Independence, which is currently being shopped around to some other prospective homes.)

So when could you theoretically see more of this show? Well, at present The CW has yet to reveal their fall schedule; typically, it would be fair to assume that a show like this would be back in October, but that is complicated further by the writers’ strike. It could be significantly later than this depending on how long things go. (Quick reminder: The writers want to be at work, and the only thing holding them back at the moment are the networks and streaming services not coming to terms on a deal. The requests are reasonable.)

Within the next couple of months, we should at least start to get a somewhat-clearer picture, and it is our hope that the story remains every bit as exciting and dramatic as we have had a chance to see so far. There could be twists, turns, and hopefully opportunities to learn more about all of these characters.

Also, let’s just hope that this continues to deliver some of the central themes we have seen so far. While there’s a lot going on with Walker most of the time, family is the thing that almost always shines through.

(Photo: The CW.)

