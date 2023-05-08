NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21 spoilers: Part 1 of the finale!

As you prepare for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21 on CBS next week, of course there is a ton to prepare for! For starters, this episode is actually going to help prepare us for the May 22 finale. There are guest stars appearing here who will also be a part of what happens after the fact.

So who will the focus be on over the course of “Past Due”? Well, think in terms of Jane Tennant! We’ll be getting more into the past of Vanessa Lachey’s character over the course of this, see just how far she is willing to go in order to locate a killer. Will she break some rules? Well, we tend to think that everything is on the table for now.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 21 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead here:

“Past Due” – The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the killer, on part one of the second season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The most important thing that we can note, at least for the time being, is that there is 100% a season 3 coming and we’ve known that for some time. That gives the writers at least a little more flexibility to end this season however they want, and it opens the door to some other exciting stuff like cliffhangers.

While it feels like this two-parter is going to be somewhat game-focused, we do tend to think that a few other people will be in the spotlight here and there. Everyone should have a moment before we get around to the end credits for the season. Time will tell…

