Walker season 3 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared for Walker season 3 episode 17 on The CW next week, it is absolutely clear there’s a lot to be excited for. This is the penultimate episode of the season! Whatever happens here is almost sure to carry over into the finale, so we would say to go ahead and prepare for this in advance.

Of course, we also have to contend with the possibility that we’re nearing the series finale, as well. Sure, we don’t want that to be the case, but consider where we are right now. Given The CW’s new leadership, almost anything could happen here at any given point and you have to be prepared for that.

Below, you can check out the season 3 episode 17 (“It Writes Itself”) synopsis with other information on what lies ahead:

ONE MORE TIME – It’s an exciting day for Liam (Keegan Allen), Stella (Violet Brinson) and the horse rescue as opening day is upon them! Then the boys are off for a camping trip while the ladies plan a relaxing day at the spa…but nothing ever goes as planned. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#317). Original airdate 5/4/2023.

Well, the end of that synopsis pretty much outlines just what you’re going to see. Right when it seemed as though things are moving forward in a relatively normal fashion, there is going to be another twist on the other side of it.

If there is anything else that we can say about the upcoming finale, it comes via the title: “It’s a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding.” We don’t think that this is going to come as that big of a surprise that we are going to want to close with this major an event. All things considered, wouldn’t you really want that? Of course, there is still a big chance for a cliffhanger at the end.

What do you most want to see moving into Walker season 3 episode 17 on The CW next week?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







