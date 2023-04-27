True Blood: HBO hints towards possible revival!

We know that some time ago, HBO said that they weren’t moving forward with any potential True Blood revival. However, could they be changing their minds?

Well, let’s just say that there is some evidence out there suggesting that this is possible. First, consider the fact that HBO Max is promoting today the presence of the original Anna Paquin series across the service. (Just look at the post on Twitter for evidence.) This comes days after Alexander Skarsgard had his biggest episode ever on Succession, so it is some brilliant cross-promotion on their part.

Is there a chance that this could turn into something more, or is there a reason to read the tea leaves a little bit further? Nothing has been announced and yet, we do think you have to be aware of some possibilities here. Even if a new True Blood series wouldn’t come to HBO itself, can’t you see HBO Max (soon to be named just Max) moving forward with an idea?

Based on their recent moves as of late regarding Harry Potter and developing something else from within the Big Bang Theory universe, they are clearly looking for established IPs and big franchises to get people excited. We know that for a while, vampires have quieted down after being a huge pop-culture trend around the Twilight era. This could be a chance to give us something more!

Also, let’s not forget that the original True Blood had an ending that did leave a little bit of something to be desired. We don’t think anyone would be all that shocked if they chose to bring back this franchise in some shape or form. We don’t think that they would simply remake what we’ve seen already; rather, wouldn’t it be interesting to do a sequel-of-sorts with a few familiar faces?

For now, let’s just throw this idea out there as a definite possibility…

Do you think that there is any potential in there being a True Blood revival or reboot on HBO / HBO Max?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

