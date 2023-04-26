The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 spoilers: The series finale

Next week is going to bring The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 to ABC, and there are a few different things to prepare for.

So what is at the top of the list here? Well, we don’t need to beat around the bush. We’re talking here about the series finale, which is undoubtedly going to be emotional. Sure, we understand that the show is a comedy, but at the same time these people feel like family. We have been around all of them for so long that it’s going to be weird to not have them around next fall. While we recognize that The Goldbergs was rarely ever considered the top comedy on ABC, it was stable, consistent, and has a devoted following. We do think that in a lot of ways it’s similar to what we had with The Middle for so many years.

The big finale of the show is going to be revolve mostly around an iconic part of pop-culture history in Back to the Future. We’re going to love every single part of this and we’re excited to see exactly how some parts of this wrap up.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22 synopsis:

When Adam takes Beverly to her high school reunion, a la “Back to the Future,” he tries to end a reality where she winds up with the wrong man. Meanwhile, Barry and Joanne make a surprising decision to prove the seriousness of their relationship.

Let’s be honest here: We don’t think that there’s going to be a lot of loose ends once things wrap up. After all, we’re talking here all about a show that already had a spin-off. We don’t think that there is necessarily a lot right now that the writers are planning to leave on the table. We’re going to laugh, smile, and then have to prepare for the moment when it all ends. That’s going to be hard to accept.

What do you most want to see on The Goldbergs season 10 episode 22?

How do you think that the series finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







