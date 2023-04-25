Frasier revival: Peri Gilpin appearing on Paramount+ series

The Frasier revival is clearly one of the shows that Paramount+ is banking on in the long-term and we honestly understand why. Just think about a lot of variables that are out there at the moment with it! There will be a ton of people who watch the first episode out of curiosity, and it would not shock us if this becomes one of the streaming service’s biggest launches ever.

However, after that is where things start to get a little more interesting. How many people will stick around for episode 2? What about episode 3? This is where nostalgia starts to fade away, and the question becomes more about whether or not the show is actually good. This is where we tend to think that Frasier is going to have to tow the line between being nostalgic and also creating something new. You want to nod to the past, but also leave the door open for new stories.

Ultimately, this is where Peri Gilpin enters the mix. According to a report from TVLine, the former series regular is going to appear in at least one upcoming episode as Roz, who she of course played throughout Frasier. Given that the Paramount+ series will find Frasier Crane in a completely different city in Boston (where of course he was during his Cheers days), it’s not altogether shocking that a lot of the world around the character would look and feel different — including the people who are around him.

We know that the future for some other former cast members on the new show is unclear. David Hyde Pierce has previously said that he was not interested in revisiting the part, though he has a great deal of affection for what he previously did. Jane Leeves, meanwhile, had indicated that her to priority was her job as Kit on The Resident, but that show was recently canceled after six seasons on the air.

Who knows what the future holds? For now, we can just say that Frasier will arrive at some point later this year.

