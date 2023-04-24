Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: An epic tease

As so many of you know Perry Mason season 2 episode 8 is going to be the big finale, and we are very much excited to see what happens!

Of course, within that comes another fantastic question: How is everything going to wrap up? The case involving the Gallardo brothers has been here from the very beginning, and that presented quite a difficult minefield for Perry to navigate. It can be a rather big challenge to get others to see the truth, especially when they are not so keen to look in a given direction.

It goes without saying, buy nobody behind the scenes wants to give away the entire finale in advance — however, we’re still happy to get a good tease! Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Michael Begler had to say:

I would say an answer to the statement that was raised by Burger in episode one of this season, which is there is no true justice, there is only the illusion of justice. I think we get the true answer to that.

Isn’t this a rather fascinating idea to think about thematically? The truth here is that Perry has been fighting an uphill battle all season with preconceived notions and class struggles at play. Even if he wins this case for the Gallardos, what changes in the long-term? He may not be able to change the whole system, but he can do right by a couple of people. We suppose that, at least for now, that serves as a really good start.

Now, of course we are also hopeful that a season 3 will be coming down the road. Nothing may be confirmed about that as of yet, but we do think that there are always going to be some more cases and challenges. It all just comes down to performance in the end.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the Perry Mason season 2 finale on HBO tonight?

