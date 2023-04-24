The Witcher season 3 trailer, premiere date coming tomorrow?

Just in case you were not excited already about The Witcher season 3, know this: Big news is 100% on the way.

In a post on Twitter this morning, the official Netflix series’ account teased that a big announcement is set to arrive tomorrow. As for what that is, we do think there’s a good case to be made that it is teaser, a trailer, or perhaps some premiere date news. We could foresee at least some footage surfacing for us to watch, at the very least!

We recognize that we are still several months away from getting the show back — or, that is the case unless Netflix decides that they want to split the series up into batches. We know that The Witcher does tend to have a long post-production window thanks to the special effects and big budget, so we do have to wait a little bit longer for it than a number of other shows that are out there. Our hope is that at the very least, it will be back around August.

One of the biggest talking points entering the season, ironically, is something that is actually happening off-screen — Henry Cavill will be exiting the show as Geralt later this season. However, the franchise will continue with Liam Hemsworth taking on the part moving forward. This is a risky move for the franchise to make, but it is clearly something that they feel confident that they can handle. Whether or not it all works out remains to be seen, but we absolutely hope that it does — The Witcher needs a big win at the moment, especially since the Blood Origin prequel was very polarizing and left a lot to be desired.

For now, let’s just hope that a teaser or trailer is stuffed full of action or some other good stuff in that vein. If it happens, we’ll at least see more positive hype start to roll in.

