Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you are out there looking for more of the crime drama tonight, of course we understand! Because we are so close to the end of the season, there will inevitably be this desire to get more of the show whenever we can.

Unfortunately, what we have within here is the classic mixture of good and bad news. So where should we start? Well, the bad news is that there is no new episode of the show tonight. However, the good news is that this is the final week of hiatus that we’re going to have all season! It is going to return on May 1 and from that point on, we’ll have new episodes until the finale on the 22nd.

Now that we have a pretty particular point that we can look forward to, why not share some more details? First and foremost, go ahead and look at the next episode below, titled “Cabin Fever.”

Season 2 episode 19, “Cabin Fever” – After the mysterious death of an astronaut in a highly sensitive Mars simulation, the NCIS team must send Ernie into the habitat to investigate alone, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now, if you want to go beyond this, we do have a few new details for the upcoming finale! If nothing else, these should make you even more stoked about what lies ahead:

“Dies Irae” – When a figure from Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) CIA past re-emerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built. Part two of the second season finale.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of all of this? While nothing is confirmed on this right now, let’s just say that we’d be surprised if there isn’t — after all, this is one of those shows that really should excel at that.

