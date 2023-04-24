All American season 5 episode 18 spoilers: Spencer’s leadership

We don’t exactly think that this is going to come as some mind-altering shock, but All American season 5 episode 18 on The CW next week will come as a test. In particular, it could be a huge onw for Spencer as he tries to better figure out how to be a good leader.

After all, he’s been a part of the GAU team for a good while now and with that, he has so much more to offer. He’ll have to figure out how to help them gel together, and is it possible that he will adopt some of the lessons that Billy taught him over the years? Let’s just say that we would not be surprised!

If you do want to get a few more details all about the story to come here, we’ll keep it simple: Just check out the official All American season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

JUST DANCE – The GAU football team is undergoing some growing pains and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is challenged to try and bring them all together. Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (guest star Mia Horcher) are ready to share their news but not everyone is supportive. Coop (Bre-Z) is stumbling on new challenges in class, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) is learning that Jayden Davis stirred up more than the football team, but it ultimately sends her in an exciting new direction. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty and Obiageli Odimegwu (#518). Original airdate 5/1/2023.

As we get into this episode, it’s important to remember that we are rapidly approaching the endgame for this season. There are only two more episodes left after the fact and that could mean some other, unforeseen challenges. This is one of those points where it is very-much nice to know already that the show is coming back — we say that especially given the fact that so many others out there on The CW have a far more uncertain future.

