Perfect Match renewed for season 2; premiere date hopes at Netflix

For everyone out there who is hoping to see a little bit more of Perfect Match at Netflix, we come bearing great news!

In a post this week on Instagram, the official account for Too Hot to Handle confirmed that the competitive dating spin-off show — which features people across a number of different programs at the streaming service — will be back for another batch of episodes.

So will be a part of the new season? The aforementioned account solicited some possible requests from fans but for now, nothing in regards to the official cast has been confirmed. Our hope, at least for now, is that you will hear more about that in the months ahead.

As for a possible premiere date, we will at least say this: It is possible in theory that Netflix could bring it back later this year, given that these reality shows don’t take all that long to film compared to a lot of the streamer’s scripted counterparts. With that being said, we don’t really think that Perfect Match season 2 will be rushed, especially since the first season came on just a couple of months ago. They want to space out these reality shows in order to ensure that there is always something on the air, and they could do that very thing all over again here. Season 2 could conceivably air within the first couple of months of 2024 and be just fine.

No matter what happens, we’re sure that the next batch of episodes will be equally messy to what was there the first time around. Let’s just hope that the ending is less of a hot mess than what Netflix attempted with the recent Love is Blind reunion. (The technical problems were just a tip of the iceberg when it comes to some of the issues there…)

What do you want to see on a Perfect Match season 2?

Are there any possible cast members you have in mind? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







