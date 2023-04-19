Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: Who was man on the boat? Name?

Today, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 brought us a number of big storylines — though yea, things did get a little weird here and there. Take, for example, the strange Spirit from Adventure that gave Ted some sort of magical epiphany while at the bizarre, US-themed restaurant in Amsterdam.

At the moment, though, we want to focus more on the surprising story with Rebecca and the man on the boat, mostly because this created such an interesting pathway to something totally different when it comes to her future. The two met by chance, she lost her phone, and she ended up spending a night full of fun and conversation.

Here’s what was so interesting about the story with Rebecca, though — she didn’t even get the guy’s name for most of the evening! They did not sleep together, but they did enjoy some good drinks and he offered to make her some breakfast in the morning.

Is this going to be a character we see again at some point in the future? We do think that it is fair to wonder, of course. If nothing else, though, we do think that this story matters a lot since it showed Rebecca more of how she would like to be treated. This is something that she never quite had with Rupert and while some of it was there with Sam, there was also that element of secrecy to it.

Of course, we certainly know that there are a lot of people out there who are rooting for Ted and Rebecca and in some way, that could still happen. Yet, we do think that the most important thing at the moment is that they find an element of happiness within themselves.

