Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 6

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be diving more into the future of season 3 here shortly? If you are curious, we don’t blame you! Also, we have a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start by sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment coming tonight. For the first time this season, there is a brief break in the action. That does give some people out there a chance to catch up, but it also gives the post-production team some more time in order to do some of their magic.

So what can we offer you to help during this hiatus? How about a few more details? Below, you can get some info about not just about Superman & Lois season 3 episode 6, but what is coming up after the fact…

Season 3 episode 6, “Of Sound Mind” – HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson (#306). Original airdate 4/25/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 3 episode 7, “Forever and Always” – HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulluch) and Clark (Tylwr Hoechlin) dig deeper on Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob’s Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois’ dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger (#307). Original airdate 5/2/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Remember now to keep on watching — after all, there is no guarantee of a season 4 yet! We tend to think that in some form, every single viewer helps. There’s clearly going to be some emotional stuff ahead, but you probably assumed that the moment that we learned about Lois’ cancer diagnosis earlier this season.

(Photo: The CW.)

