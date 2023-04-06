BEEF season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big, ten-episode premiere today on Netflix, can you expect a BEEF season 2 down the road? Or, is this meant to truly be it for the series?

There are a few different things that are worth getting into here, but we should start with a generous dose of the facts: For the time being, it does not appear as though there are plans for any more of the series. BEEF is being billed as a limited series, and it is possible that this is how they were able to book some talent such as Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the first place.

Still, this concept is innovative enough that you can argue there is a lot more room to explore this particular world down the road — how many other scripted shows are there out there that revolve around road rage? That’s especially true when you think about the comedy and drama that is equally emphasized at various points here? You could bring back some characters from season 1 if you chose, or go into a totally different direction.

After all, there is one super-important thing to remember about limited series at this given moment in time: They aren’t always limited at all. There are so many different components that go into that decision, with the biggest one being performance. If this show manages to come out and deliver some monumental numbers, don’t you think that we are going to see the streaming service bring it back for more? From our vantage point, that feels almost like a sure thing and it would be silly for Netflix to not be thinking a little bit about it!

Of course, if there is another slice of BEEF coming our way down the road, don’t expect it to be announced in a hurry — it could be months before a decision is rendered. With shows like this, we don’t think there is any real need to adhere to a more traditional timeline.

