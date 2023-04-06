Law & Order season 22 episode 19 return date over on NBC

After tonight’s new episode on NBC, it makes sense to want the Law & Order season 22 episode 19 return date. So what can we say about it now? Well, there are a handful of different things!

First and foremost, we should just start off here by nothing that you want more of the mothership for the franchise, you are going to be stuck waiting for a good while. There is no new episode coming to NBC next week, and the same goes for the week after. There is no official return date at present, but it feels like Thursday, April 27 is a safe bet when you consider the amount of episodes that are left in the season.

We don’t think it is some grand mystery, either, as to the sort of stories that we are going to see featured in the immediate future. Our feeling is that you will continue to see captivating, twist-filled stories that test the characters, and also give them a couple more things to also think about within their personal lives. This show is best when it does really balance out those two things; we know that it is largely procedural, but it is important that you at least make people think that each individual case lasts longer than just a week or two.

Now, why not spend a moment or two getting into a larger question — and by that, we mean mostly whether or not there will be a season 23? At the moment, there is no confirmation that we’re going to be getting more of the show at some point down the line, but make no mistake that we want it!

Also, it does feel like somewhat for a foregone conclusion. The ratings are still solid enough, Law & Order repeats well, and you want to have potential crossovers. The only time things could ever get more dicey is in the event that NBC decides to scrap the 10:00 p.m. Eastern hour down the future. That is possible, but it does not seem as though there are immediate plans.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

