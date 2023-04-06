Fire Country season 1 episode 22 spoilers: First finale tease!

For anyone out there who did not know already, Fire Country season 1 episode 22 is going to be an epic finale — so how can you prepare?

If you have been watching the CBS hit for most of the year, then you know a good bit of sense as to what this show can bring to the table. There is near-constant drama, crazy twists, and possibly some romance. Oh, and of course we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger. Doesn’t this feel like the sort of thing that you are absolutely are expecting to see with a first-year show? There is already a season 2 renewal greenlit, so that’s at least something that you don’t have to worry about.

Do you want to get some more teases all about what lies ahead? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

“[This is] an event like you’ve never seen before on this show, and the culmination of all this character drama we’ve been building … [That includes] a new escalation in Bode’s journey…. It’s an incredibly satisfying way to end a roller coaster of a season.”

Our hope is that Bode does get a chance to have a better sense of what his future could be, and we obviously hope that he has a chance to stay around some of these characters for a good stretch of time. This is one of those shows that has potential to go on for many more years, and the writers have done an impressive job of not making this look for feel like a lot of the other shows that are out there within the firefighter / first responder genre.

We do have a few more episodes before the finale arrives; remember, season 1 episode 18 is coming to CBS this Friday!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country, including some other updates about Friday’s episode

What are you most excited to see heading into Fire Country season 1 episode 22, otherwise known as the big finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







