A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10: Delilah looks back

Are you ready to check out A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10 over on ABC? More good stuff is coming next week — what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the title here is “The Salesman,” and it looks to be a story that puts Delilah in the spotlight. We understand fully that the writers took their time to give this character a lot of attention, but we are glad that they are doing it now.

Plus, there’s going to be a lot of emotional stuff happening all around her, as well — can you really be shocked by that?

If you want to get some more details all about what the future will hold here, go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

Delilah reminisces on the past as she closes a chapter, while Greta weighs an offer from Katherine’s mother. Sophie and Tyrell discuss the future.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, there’s going to be some big decisions being made throughout the episode, but just how much is actually going to be settled here? We’re not sure that there is some super-clear answer to that at the moment, and nor do we think that there is meant to be. This is the final season and with that, we tend to think that there will be closure — it’s just still a little ways out. Over the next few weeks, we tend to think that info will sprinkle in about the final episodes and what sort of closure we’re talking about.

Of course, we’re going to give you the same advice we often do with this show — have your tissues on standby throughout.

