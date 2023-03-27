The Blacklist season 10: Where is Dembe, Hisham Tawfiq?

Tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode introduced a compelling case in “The Dockery Affair” … but where was Dembe Zuma? Why did we not see Hisham Tawfiq’s character?

Well, let’s just say for starters that the character’s absence was both a little bit random and also a little bit strange, given that the character is more or less in every episode. However, we were told by Cooper earlier on in the episode that he wasn’t feeling well and he was at home.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Ultimately, don’t view the character being MIA as some sort of sign that he is going to be gone forever — Tawfiq is not leaving the show in its final season. You will see a good bit more of him, and we’re hoping that in general, we will see some more interactions between him and Reddington. Given their history, we want to see a lot more of them!

In the end, though, what we’re seeing at the moment is another reminder of one of the biggest problems going on with the show’s final season — it just feels like there are a lot of things that are a little off-kilter. The budget seems dramatically smaller than what it’s been in the past, and the main story in regards to Wujing is moving at an extremely slow pace. Reddington remains a compelling character, for sure, but is it really the same when we don’t see him around some of the other characters anywhere near as much?

Our biggest surprise within the season so far is simply that we have seen so little of Reddington alongside Dembe, given that was the criticism a lot of people had through a lot of season 9. Unfortunately, we don’t have too much of an indication that this will be changing moving forward, but you never quite know!

Did you miss seeing Dembe over the course of The Blacklist season 10 episode 5 on NBC?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







