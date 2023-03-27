All American season 5 episode 16 return date hopes on The CW

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the All American season 5 episode 16 return date over on The CW? How about a better sense of what the future could hold?

Well, the first order of business here is simply getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on the network in just seven days. The same goes for the week after. Based on most of the early listings we’ve seen at present, it looks as though episode 16 is going to be coming on April 17. From there, you will see an arc that carry through for the rest of the season.

Is the home stretch of this season going to feel a little bit strange? We certainly think so, largely due to the fact that there are no new episodes of All American: Homecoming on the air at the same time. We also know that there is a season 6 coming down the road, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just worry about what the final arc of the season is going to look like, and if we are going to be building towards some sort of epic cliffhanger.

Of course, we also tend to think that thematically, the story moving forward for this cast and crew is going to be clear: Grief has a big role to play in it. We don’t know how you can say anything else at all based on what we’ve seen! Remember that Billy Baker’s death is still hitting everyone hard, and we don’t think that this is going to be all that different when the show actually comes back on the air. Time can heal some wounds, but it certainly is not going to heal all of them.

No matter what happens the rest of the way, we’re going to have tissues on standby … just in case.

Is there anything that you most want to see when it comes to All American season 5 episode 16 on The CW?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

