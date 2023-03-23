Law & Order season 22 episode 17 spoilers: A look at ‘Deadline’

As we prepare to see Law & Order season 22 episode 17 on NBC next week, do you want to know more about what’s coming?

Well, let’s start with the following here in that the title for the episode is “Deadline.” Also, this is going to be a really intense story where you see professional and personal lines get somewhat blurred. What happens when Price is at the scene of a crime? How does that impact the case overall? If you do enjoy watching installments of this show when they are at their most messy, you are going to like this one from top to bottom.

Want to get a few more specifics now as to what lies ahead? Go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 22 episode 17 synopsis below:

03/30/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a public defender is murdered, Cosgrove and Shaw are surprised to find Price at the crime scene. His involvement in the trial compromises the case.

Of course, we’re expecting some big things within this episode, but know that this is not the only big one ahead! Episode 18 is going to revolve around a cult, and after that, we wouldn’t be surprised if there is at least a small break in the action.

What about beyond this season?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we are a little bit concern as to what the future could hold here. There is no guarantee that we are going to see a season 23, even if we are pretty optimistic about it at the moment. Let’s just say that in general, we’ve come to never take a show for granted … especially this one, since we have seen it end before. Couldn’t that easily happen again? Hopefully, things just stay intense and dramatic the rest of the spring lead to the finale.

