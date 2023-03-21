Is The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC, March 21?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing more of this show alongside The Rookie: Feds after a pretty significant hiatus?

We don’t think we have to spell this out too explicitly, but of course we want more of both of these shows! How in the world can we not? There is so much to be excited about with each, and we’re pleased to report that everything is moving forward again in just a matter of hours. There are some fun team-ups in both episodes, plus a little bit more of a documentary format when it comes to The Rookie itself.

If you want to get some more details now about both of these episodes, we suggest that you check out the synopsis for each one of them below…

The Rookie season 5 episode 18, “Double Trouble” – When Dim goes missing, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford, along with the CIA, set out to find him and enlist the help of Juicy.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18, “Seeing Red” – After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal. While Garza reconnects with an old friend, Brendon’s sponsor relapses, and he rethinks his relationship with Antoinette.

Rest assured that there is more to come for both of these series after the fact here, as well, and we really just wish that we had a chance to learn a little bit more about renewals in the immediate future! After all, we do think there’s a good chance that both could return, and we consider the flagship Rookie to be a slam dunk. We are moving more and more into a world where franchises are pretty widespread so if you needed more evidence as to what is going to happen here long-term, that is probably it.

