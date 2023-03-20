Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 17 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 17 return date, including more news on the future? Well, we know that there is a lot of great stuff moving forward for this cast and crew! The hard part is just waiting around to get see some of it.

Without further ado, we do still have to share the bad news first: You won’t be getting more of the sitcom in one week’s time. We would certainly love to be able to see more of this fantastic cast in seven days, but that’s not happening — at least when it comes to getting a brand-new story. The plan instead is that we’re going to be seeing the show’s return come Monday, April 10, at least based on some of the info that we’re seeing at the moment.

Our hope is that over the next few months, at least a few more details are going to surface about what the future holds … and of course we’re excited to get some of those! One of the real joys about Bob Hearts Abishola as a series is that there is so much variance from one episode to the next. Because you have SO many cast members on this show, that does mean that there are a ton of different people you can pull from. It raises the potential to tell a wide array of different stories. Over the next couple of weeks, we’re hoping that some more specifics will be released for at least episode 17.

As for the long-term future at the moment, let’s just say this: There is already a season 5 renewal! You don’t have to worry about that so instead, you can just sit back and enjoy the remainder of the story. We know already that there has already been a season 5 of the series greenlit, so there is one less thing to worry about there.

