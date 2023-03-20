All American season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Spencer spirals

Next week on All American season 5 episode 15 you are going to see a story titled “United in Grief,” and it is probably not hard to figure out what it is about. This could prove to be yet another emotional hour of TV, and it comes on the heels of a few others revolving very much around the death of Billy Baker.

To date, we’ve seen the aftermath from a number of perspectives, whether that be Jordan’s or Olivia’s. For this one, it really could be all about Daniel Ezra’s character as he struggles to deal with exactly what happened and the way that he said goodbye. This will be the last episode before at least a brief hiatus, so we would anticipate for every single moment to matter that much more. We know that for us, this will be a tough one to watch just because there’s no guarantee Spencer gets out of this okay.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full All American season 5 episode 15 synopsis below:

TODAY IS THE DAY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) comes face to face with his grief and those he loves are collateral damage as he spirals into a person almost unrecognizable. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) tries to step up as a leader but no one’s following, JJ (Hunter Clowdus) makes a shocking appearance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Patience (Chelsea Tavares) to beware of her #1 fan. Also starring Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes (#515). Original airdate 3/27/2023.

We know that there is an All American season 6 coming to The CW down the road so on the basis of that, at least can have a little bit of optimism about something. Eventually, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to be prepared for a lot of difficult, painful times along the way. Go ahead and get prepared accordingly.

