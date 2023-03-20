All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Big finale

Next week on The CW you are going to get a chance to see All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 15 — what’s ahead with that?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “Diary” is the final chapter for the show for the time being and unfortunately, there is still no season 3 renewal. We’d love to say that we are optimistic, but the truth remains that this is a really weird time for the aforementioned network. The CW has new ownership, and they were not responsible for bringing the spin-off into the world; with that, they won’t have a deep emotional attachment that keeps them from ending it. Given that they did renew the flagship All American, there’s at least hope — we just won’t want this show to end on a cliffhanger and for the time being, there is a chance that this happens.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming here, check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 15 synopsis:

BRINGING OUT THE BEST IN EACH OTHER – As Simone (Geffri Maya) preps for the Exhibition Match, she is presented with unexpected obstacles that help her decide between Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando (guest star Martin Bobb-Sempell). JR (Sylvester Powell) stands up for Cam (Mitchell Edwards) in an unusual way. Damon gets advice from an unlikely source as he struggles with an important interview. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) learns the truth about her secret admirer. Keisha (Netta Walker) sees her situation with Dr. Pace in a new light and Marcus (Corey Hardrict) surprises Amara (Kelly Jenrette) with something she did not see coming. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#215). Original airdate 3/27/2023.

We can’t be too shocked that hard choices are going to be a cornerstone of this finale, largely because they have been there for the bulk of the series! We have long felt like they were central to everything for Simone, both personally and professionally … and you’re about to see them play a larger role than ever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

