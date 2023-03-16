Wolf Pack season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the end of season 1 today at Paramount+, what more can we say about Wolf Pack season 2? As you would imagine, there is a lot to dive into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with the following: Where things currently stand. As great as it would be to have some sort of clarity at this point over what the future was going to be for the supernatural show, we’re just not at that point. The streaming service hasn’t revealed anything yet and while that will likely change before too long, we’re not quite there as of yet. What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Patience will be the key!

Ultimately, we tend to think that the future for this show (which comes from Teen Wolf EP Jeff Davis and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar) is going to depend heavily on whether or not it brought in subscribers, and that is still reasonably unclear. While we know that Davis’ former werewolf-themed show had a big audience, there’s no guarantee that this one does. The streaming environment can also be rather difficult and competitive. Wolf Pack, ironically, probably has as much in common with another show in Fire Country as it does with Teen Wolf, at least when you think a lot about its subject matter.

For now, we would argue that the fate of this show could go either way. It does have a few things going for it when it comes to the subject matter and a big-name star, we wouldn’t say that the buzz for the season is in some other stratosphere at this point. If the streamer wants to ensure that there is more of Wolf Pack coming, you have to make sure that there are a lot of people checking it out and binge-watching.

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: If you do want to get more of this show down the road, be sure to tell your friends to watch!

