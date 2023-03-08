A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Mic Drop’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 arrive on ABC, and there is one big thing to point out right away: You are going to be seeing throughout this hour Maggie and Gary work to become parents! Maggie is getting things tied up at work, the nursery is being planned, and everyone is hoping for wonderful things in the near future!

Given that life can be fairly unpredictable, though, we have a feeling that not everything is going to go according to plan. Some of these characters better be prepared for that very thing already.

Want to get a few more details all about what you can expect? Then go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

With the impending arrival of their baby, Maggie wraps things up at work while the guys help Gary set up the nursery. Regina’s efforts to help Dustin cause a rift with Rome. Katherine plans a surprise for Greta’s birthday.

(TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premiere.

The birthday surprise feels like it could be the most fun — who doesn’t love a surprise party? Well, not everyone … but we can’t speak to how Greta is going to feel about it right now. There will be some opportunities to dive into that a little bit further, and we’re excited to see what some of those look like. We are about to be far enough into the season that we are getting a sense of the story’s overall shape, and that could prove important as we get into the home stretch. We may not want to think about this being the final season, but a certain part of it is inevitable at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

