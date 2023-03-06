Fantasy Island season 2 episode 9: Katie Stevens to appear

As you move into Fantasy Island season 2 episode 9 on Fox next week, what can we say far in advance? Well, it starts with a notable guest star!

As we prepare for “Gwenivere of Glendale” next week, you should prepare for a story that has plenty of medieval notes. It also has a notable guest star in Katie Stevens, who you probably know from The Bold Type or Faking It. (She was also on American Idol forever ago.) To get a few more details on what could be a particularly amusing episode of the series, take a look at the full season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the Princess she longs to be–pampered, rich, and cared-for. At first, the fantasy is everything she dreamed of–the gowns, the pageantry, everyone bowing to her. But Gwen soon finds out the King is preparing to marry her off to a cruel, ambitious Prince. With the marriage looming, Gwen has no choice but to flee. She befriends a Soldier and together they hatch a dangerous escape plan. Ruby isn’t feeling like herself and Roarke suspects it has something to do with Isla in the all-new “Gwenivere of Glendale” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, March 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-209) (TV-14 L, S, V)

We do wonder with the Roarke / Ruby storyline if this is something that will build a little over the next couple of weeks. While we do recognize that Fantasy Island is intentionally standalone in nature, it does make sense if there are a few things that build with momentum over the course of time. We’ll just have to see how everything pans out here, and what it could mean for the long-term future, if anything.

