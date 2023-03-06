Is All American new tonight on The CW, March 6, 2023?

Is All American new tonight on The CW? It goes without saying at this point, but we hope to get more installments and soon.

Unfortunately, we do realize already that we’re going to be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up next … think in terms of next week. This brief hiatus allows the production to get ahead a little bit, and also give us as viewers a chance to better collect ourselves. We’re still reeling from the sudden departure of Taye Diggs as Billy, and grief is going to be a huge part of the story for some time. Be prepared for that, and also for some more tears. Nothing is going to be easy in the immediate future.

Do you want to get some more details about the next TWO episodes of the series? Then we suggest that you check out the two All American synopses below…

Season 5 episode 13, “Day Ones” – HANGING BY A THREAD – As Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with the loss of her father, friends and family must set aside their grief to help as she fights to stay sober… but only one person can help her find peace in the midst of her pain. Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Carrie Gutenberg wrote the episode directed by Daniel Ezra (#513). Original airdate 3/13/23.

Season 5 episode 14, “Legacy” – Despite his grief, Jordan (Micheal Evans Behling) attempts to man up in his dad’s absence, but when Billy’s death is used to garner positive attention for the struggling GAU football program, Jordan is left wondering if his legacy is only to live in his father’s shadow. Back at the Baker house, no one knows how to confront Laura’s (Monet Mazur) excessive den-mothering, and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) gets ready for her extravagant video premiere event. Jes Macallen directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#514). Original airdate 3/20/23.

(The name Macallen is probably familiar to you if you are a CW fan, as she previously starred on Legends of Tomorrow.)

In general, we hope that the remaining episodes are going to get some of these characters to a better place — we just know that we’re going to be pretty darn worried along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

