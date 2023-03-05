Shrinking season 2: Is some renewal news coming soon?

Is there a chance that we are going to get some Shrinking season 2 news at some point in the immediate future? We certainly know that we want it.

The moment that we first saw the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy on Apple TV+ earlier this year, we knew that there was a ton of potential here. It was solid from the start but since that point, it’s only gotten progressively stronger. The material is there from Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and it has been really enjoyable getting to know Jimmy and the rest of these characters better over time.

Now, the big prevailing question that you have to wonder is whether or not we are going to see the aforementioned streaming service give a renewal out before the finale. We do tend to think that one is coming, given that the show has been routinely one of the streaming service’s most popular for quite some time. We think the presence of Ford helps with that, since there is an appeal here that you’re getting to see the former Star Wars actor in a role that is somewhat unexpected for him. Also, we think that there’s been good awareness that Goldstein and Lawrence both worked on Ted Lasso, arguably the biggest hit in the history of Apple TV+.

If there is one concern that could be out there when it comes to season 2, it is making sure that Ford has time in his schedule in order to do it. Remember that he has another season of 1923 on tap, and that is in addition to promoting his upcoming Indiana Jones movie. We’re sure that the powers that be can figure it out if the plan is for Harrison to return; this past episode in particular was arguably one of the best performances we’ve seen from him in decades.

We absolutely do think that a Shrinking season 2 renewal needs to happen; it is just up to the powers-that-be in order to facilitate it.

