Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/5?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We really don’t think it will be a surprise that we want more of the show.

After all, just consider for a moment what we saw last week in the segment on AI — isn’t that one of the best main pieces that we’ve had in a long time? We tend to think so in terms of the overall content brought to the table, plus also some of the humor that was spread in throughout. It goes without saying, but absolutely we want some more of that!

So are we going to have some of it in just a matter of hours? This is where we come bearing the good news: Yes! You will see the late-night show back around the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, as The Last of Us does not appear to be running over. We could easily see a follow-up segment on AI at some point, but not quite yet. There are going to be some other opportunities to get into that further down the road.

For the time being, we just think that we’re going to get a good mixture of topical and timeless content, and we certainly are hoping for another couple of hiatuses as well before the show goes on its first break of season 10. Ratings-wise, it absolutely makes sense for the show to be on around this point — just think about it for a moment! This show should be able to capitalize on airing following The Last of Us and then also Succession, which premieres later this month. Yes, we are 100% aware that the majority of viewers do not watch shows live anymore, but we tend to think that a network like HBO is going to take advantage of every single viewer it possibly can.

