Walker season 3 episode 14 return date: After the cliffhanger…

Following tonight’s big-time story (and cliffhanger!), how can you not want a Walker season 3 episode 14 return date on The CW? There is absolutely a lot we have to get into from start to finish here.

First and foremost, let’s get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air next week. Instead, you’re going to be waiting until we get to March 23 to see what is coming up next. Right when we’ve learned the truth about Kevin … we’re going to be waiting a good while.

Even though there is no official synopsis yet for episode 14, do you really need there to be in order to be excited? Just think about what we’ve seen already! This is a show that will probably be an action-packed thrill ride the rest of the way, and that works out since we have had a good bit of backstory built into it all at this point. The stage is set for what’s going to be an awesome final stretch, so let’s hope it lives up to some of the hype.

It’s also worth noting that the Jared Padalecki show itself is going to have to carry the torch for the entire franchise for the rest of the season. After all, tonight marks the finale for Walker: Independence and at this point, we’re waiting to see if that show gets renewed.

Honestly, we are also still waiting for Walker to be renewed as well. Is there a chance that happens over the course of this hiatus? We know that it’s something that we would love to see happen and yet, it seems as though The CW is keeping us waiting. Since the network now has new ownership, we’re in this weird spot where there are so many things all up in the air.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Walker season 3 episode 14 on The CW?

Are you sad to be waiting a little while to see it back?

