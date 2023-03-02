CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Will Sonya die?

Want to learn a little more about CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 16? There is another installment set to arrive on CBS next week, and at the center of it is danger and a lot of it.

So who in particular should you be worried about? Think along the lines of medical examiner Sonya, as she is going to find herself in a really tough position due to being exposed to a poison. Will the CSI team be able to save her? This is one of those stories that is absolutely a race against time, and we’ll just have to see what is done over the course of it.

To get some more specifics, take a look at the full season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

“We All Fall Down” – Medical examiner Sonya’s life is in jeopardy when she is exposed to a mysterious poison as the CSI team races to find the antidote and the silver ink murderer who appears to be targeting the Crime Lab. Max’s ex-husband, Daniel, returns to make sure that she and their son are safe, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, March 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rob Morgan guest stars as Daniel Jordan, Max’s ex-husband.

Of course, we’re hoping that Sonya emerges okay out of this, but you don’t have to question coming into it what the stakes are — they are high and that is precisely what the show wants! Rest assured that there are still more episodes coming on the other side of this as well. Following a test run in the first season, CBS offered a larger commitment to CSI: Vegas this time around, and there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up in some shape or form moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 16 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







