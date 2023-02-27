Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 13 talk

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we of course will dive more into that, and then also look towards the future.

Odds are, you know already that there is some really emotional stuff ahead. Remember that we’re all still reeling from the death of Billy, and it was going to take a lot of time for everyone to contend with their grief. The next installment is going to be timely and powerful … but also will not be airing for quite some time. The title for it is “Day Ones,” and the plan is for it to air on Monday, March 13. That means that there is not a new episode on the air tonight.

So what is going to be coming up story-wise? Then go ahead and check out the full All American season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

HANGING BY A THREAD – As Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with the loss of her father, friends and family must set aside their grief to help as she fights to stay sober… but only one person can help her find peace in the midst of her pain. Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Carrie Gutenberg wrote the episode directed by Daniel Ezra (#513). Original airdate 3/13/23.

It feels right that we have a big, Olivia-centric story at the core of this hour, especially when you consider what she is going through and the demons that she’s tackled in the past. We also love that Ezra is going to have such an important role in crafting it. He has as much of an emotional connection to this story as anyone, and we tend to imagine that he’s put his entire heart and soul into this hour. (This is the second episode that he’s helmed, as he took on one of them previously back in season 4.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

