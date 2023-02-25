Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 8 promo: The intern house!

Thursday is going to bring Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 8 to ABC and with that, the real beginning of a brand-new era on this show.

Is it going to be weird seeing the story move forward without Meredith around full-time? Sure, but we think one of the reasons for the somewhat-muted (and controversial) exit is that the writers didn’t want to make it seem like you’ll never see her again. Ellen Pompeo will be back in the finale, and she is also still a narrator and executive producer.

For now, though, the presence of Dr. Grey is going to live on in that house, which seems to be transforming into the intern house! The stories with these characters are going to likely be more present now, if the promo for episode 8 and the details we’ve seen are any indication. The reception for the new characters has actually been pretty positive, and the real challenge from here on out is going to be bringing something new to the table that doesn’t just feel like the writers are repeating everything that they have done with this show in the past. We don’t think anyone wants to just see the writers check off all the same boxes.

Elsewhere within this episode, Link’s dream could end up being a nightmare. He’s going to end up operating on a member of the Seattle Seahawks and on the surface, that’s exciting — however, there’s also a lot of pressure! Whatever happens here will directly impact the man’s future to keep playing on the field, and that’s without even considering the life-and-death matters that come about with almost every operation.

Let’s just go ahead and say that based on the details that we’ve seen so far, not everything is going to go altogether according to plan…

