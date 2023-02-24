Shrinking season 1 episode 7 spoilers: After that kiss…

Following what you saw this week on Apple TV+, we tend to think that the enthusiasm for Shrinking season 1 episode 7 is going to be next-level. We love the show because it’s funny, but also because we are invested in these characters.

At this point, it goes without saying to note that we’re set up for one of the messiest situations that we’ve had a chance to see on the show to date. Jimmy and Gaby kissed at the end of the disastrous party, and that’s without even mentioning that Alice tried to kiss Sean. He backed off before she could, and that’s something that will have to be addressed in some form.

So will everything get sorted out in Jimmy’s life? Below, you can see the Shrinking season 1 episode 7 synopsis for other insight:

“Jimmy plays damage control after his party. Paul’s daughter pays another visit. Liz and Sean discover they have something in common.”

There are a few reasons to think that the drama in this episode will last for at least a little while. Take, for starters, the fact that Jimmy and Gaby were both in a moment of weakness. He was drunk and trying to numb the pain of his wife’s death. Meanwhile, Gaby has been dealing with problem after problem getting back into dating. Being together may be a distraction, but are there any real feelings there? They’re also co-workers! There’s a vibe that could easily be brought into the office.

As for Paul and his daughter, we really just think that he has to figure out how to learn to accept help. We know that it’s not always easy , but his life is going to be so much better if he ever allows that to happen.

One more thing before we go…

Could we get a season 2 renewal at some point in the near future? It shouldn’t come as a shock that we want that, and we tend to think we are far from alone!

