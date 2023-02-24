Is Scott Speedman leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Nick Marsh?

Is Scott Speedman leaving Grey’s Anatomy following the events of tonight’s episode? We knew that it was the end for Ellen Pompeo.

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: From the very start of this story, we have been preparing to see the exit of Speedman. Why? He was bumped from a series regular to recurring entering season 19, which we took to mean one thing: He would be around for however long Pompeo was. Nick Marsh was brought back primarily to be a love interest for Meredith, which was something many fans first wanted when he was introduced years ago. The two have a natural back-and-forth, and have shown to be ambitious and caring in their own ways.

Yet, Meredith had decided tonight to depart because it was best for her daughter, and she indicated to Nick that he was not going to beg him to love her. If he wanted to be with her and be in her life moving forward, they would figure it out.

Related – Here is more on why Ellen Pompeo left Grey’s Anatomy tonight

If this is the end for Scott Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy, are you going to miss him?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







